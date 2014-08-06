LONDON Aug 6 British mortgage holders are
cutting back on spending in anticipation of an interest rate
rise with one sixth thinking a hike would have a very negative
effect on their personal finances, a poll said on Wednesday.
Half of mortgage holders interviewed in the ITV News poll
conducted by ComRes said they are cutting expenditure in case a
rate rise happens soon. Only 39 percent said they were not, with
12 percent answering "don't know".
Among all British adults, one third said they were cutting
spending for the same reasons, although half of homeowners
without a mortgage think a rate hike would have a positive
effect on their personal financial situation.
Economists polled by Reuters last week said they expected
the Bank of England to keep interest rates at a record-low 0.5
percent until February 2015. The BoE concludes its two-day
August policy meeting on Thursday.
