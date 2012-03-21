NEW YORK, March 21 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday
said Britain's latest budget proposals show commitment to its
existing deficit reduction strategy and do not impact its AAA
credit rating.
"As expected, the announcement did not contain unfunded tax
and spending measures while the updated economic and fiscal
forecasts are marginally better than forecast in the Autumn
Statement," Fitch said.
"However, the scale of the fiscal challenge remains large
relative to its 'AAA' peers and the Chancellor (George Osborne)
confirmed that austerity will have to extend beyond the term of
the current parliament if the government's fiscal targets are to
be met," the statement added.
Osborne announced plans to cut the top rate of income tax
while imposing new levies on the wealthy as part of his annual
budget statement on Wednesday.
Britain holds the top level credit rating from Fitch,
Standard & Poor's and Moody's Investors Service. Fitch and
Moody's have negative outlooks on Britain's credit rating while
S&P has the country at stable.