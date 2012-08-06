LONDON Britain's deputy finance minister has played down the importance of the country's top-notch credit rating, saying it is not the "be-all and end-all" and stressed the need to support economic growth as well as cutting a hefty fiscal deficit.

"The credit rating is not the be-all and end-all," Danny Alexander, a member of the Liberal Democrats - the junior partner in the ruling coalition - told BBC radio in comments broadcast on Monday.

Analysts saw his remarks as an attempt by the government to soften the impact of a possible downgrade as a recession is hitting tax receipts, making it harder for the government to reach its deficit targets.

Alexander advocated "the right policy mix for the country to get people back into work, to support economic growth to deal with the huge problems in our public finances".

The credit agencies' ratings reflected "the credibility of that mix", he said.

Finance minister George Osborne, a member of the Conservative party which dominates the coalition, has pledged to erase Britain's budget deficit within five years with a programme of spending cuts and tax rises. He has resisted pressure to ease austerity measures as the recession has deepened.

Last week he said the coalition would not ease back on getting to grips with the public debt, after rating agency Standard & Poor's affirmed the country's top debt rating.

Asked after Alexander's remarks if the government was now saying it would not matter if Britain lost its triple-A rating, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman replied: "We are not saying that."

"The simple point the Chief Secretary (to the Treasury Alexander) was making is that what matters for the government, and what the government has to get right is the right mix of policies, and that includes policies to support economic growth, but it also means having a credible plan to reduce the deficit."

Samuel Tombs, economist at Capital Economics, said Alexander acknowledged the possibility that Britain could lose its top-notch rating and his comments were aimed at moderating fears of the impact such a downgrade would have.

Simon Lee, Senior Politics Lecturer at the University of Hull, agreed. "Modern politics is about expectation management, putting it into people's minds before it all happens," he said.

The other main rating agencies, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, also have Britain at AAA but with a negative outlook, warning the country could be downgraded in the next couple of years if the government relaxes its fiscal stance.

Osborne has already said that Britain's budget deficit would be wiped out by 2017 -- two years later than originally forecast. And Cameron has indicated that spending cuts could last until 2020. (Additional reporting by Sven Egenter, Tim Castle, David Milliken and Matt Falloon; editing by Susan Fenton)