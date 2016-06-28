LONDON, June 28 Standard and Poor's said on
Tuesday it had no plans to downgrade any other EU country in the
wake of Britain's Brexit vote and that it will decide if any UK
banks ratings should be cut in the coming weeks.
"This does not lead to mechanical changes (in bank
ratings)," S&P banking sector analyst Giles Edwards said on a
webcast.
"But equally this (Brexit scenario) was not our base case...
where we see a need to change ratings we will do so in the
coming weeks."
On other EU sovereign ratings, S&P's global sovereign chief
Moritz Kraemer said: "We have no intention of downgrading any
other EU sovereign."
S&P chopped the UK's credit rating by two notches to AA and
kept it on a 'negative outlook' on Monday in the wake of last
week's vote to leave the European Union. It was the first time
it had ever made such a deep cut to a top-rated sovereign.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Alistair Smout)