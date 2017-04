LONDON, June 13 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's upgraded its outlook on Britain's triple-A credit rating to stable from negative on Friday, in a move likely to be warmly welcomed by finance minister George Osborne.

"We anticipate that the UK's economic recovery will continue to broaden, benefiting the public finances," S&P said.

S&P is the only major ratings agency to retain a triple-A rating on British sovereign debt. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Andy Bruce)