LONDON, June 12 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday that Britain was at increased risk of losing its triple-A credit rating due to Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to hold a referendum on leaving the European Union.

S&P, the only major agency to still give Britain a top-notch sovereign rating, said it was lowering the outlook for the country's government debt to "negative" from "stable".

"The U.K. government's decision to hold a referendum on EU membership by 2017 indicates that economic policymaking could be at risk of being more exposed to party politics than we had previously anticipated," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)