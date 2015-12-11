LONDON Dec 11 The only major ratings agency
which still gives Britain a triple-A ranking said on Friday the
country remained at risk of a downgrade due to Prime Minister
David Cameron's decision to hold a vote on whether to leave the
European Union.
Shortly after the International Monetary Fund said
uncertainty over the referendum could hurt Britain's growth
prospects, Standard & Poor's said it was keeping its outlook for
Britain's top-notch rating at negative.
The agency reiterated its decision in June to put the
country on notice that it faced a one-in-three chance of a
downgrade in the next two years.
S&P challenged one of the main arguments of supporters of a
British exit from the EU, saying the overall effect of
immigration had been positive for the economy over the past
decade.
It repeated its view that the referendum represented a risk
to Britain's large financial services sector, its exports, and
the wider economy. If Britain quit the EU, it could jeopardise
its ability to fund a large deficit in its balance of payments.
"In a worst-case scenario, a Brexit could also harm the
sterling's role as a global reserve currency, removing what has
been a significant support for our 'AAA' rating on the U.K.
since the start of the global financial crisis," it said.
S&P said it expected Britain's government would reach a
compromise with the rest of the EU on reforms of the bloc in the
first half of next year and that most voters in Britain would
reject a so-called Brexit in the referendum.
But it noted that the "leave" campaign was more highly
funded and better organised than the "remain" campaign, raising
the risk of a vote to leave the EU.
S&P's chief European sovereign rating officer told Reuters
in October that Britain's credit rating could be cut by as much
as two notches if it leaves the EU.
A separate plan to devolve powers to Scotland and Wales
could distract the government from fixing some fundamental
problems in the economy such as a shortage of new housing which
would hurt Britain's competitiveness, S&P said on Friday.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)