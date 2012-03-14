LONDON, March 14 The decision by credit
ratings agency Fitch to put Britain's triple-A rating on a
negative outlook is a warning to those calling for
deficit-funded giveways in next week's budget, the finance
ministry said on Wednesday.
The Fitch decision came just a week before finance minister
George Osborne presents his annual Budget to parliament. Only
last month, Moody's also put Britain's top-notch rating on a
negative outlook, implying a one-in-three chance of a downgrade.
"A week from the budget this is a reminder of why it is
essential Britain sticks to its plans to deal with its debts," a
Treasury spokesman said.
"This is just another warning to anyone who believes there
can be deficit-financed giveaways in next week's budget," he
added.