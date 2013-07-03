BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
LONDON, July 3 Britain's finance ministry has appointed Rothschild to advise on the potential break-up of part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland.
The Treasury said on Wednesday Rothschild would provide financial advice on the case for transferring RBS's remaining toxic loans into a so-called 'bad bank'. It also said Slaughter & May had been appointed to provide legal advice.
The Treasury said more external advisors, including those specialising in asset valuation, would be appointed in the coming weeks.
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.