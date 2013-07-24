Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
LONDON, July 24 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Royal Bank of Scotland 5.6 million pounds for incorrectly or not reporting at all transactions it made in the wholesale market.
The FCA said on Wednesday the bank failed to properly report 44.8 million transactions between November 2007 and February 2013, and failed altogether to report 804,000 transactions between November 2007 and February 2012.
This represents just over a third of relevant transactions by the bank over these periods and the FCA said many of the problems with RBS' systems were compounded by its takeover of ABN Amro in October 2007.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: