LONDON, Sept 3 Shareholders in Royal Bank of
Scotland are in talks with litigation funds with a view
to launching a formal 3.3 billion pound ($5.24 billion) fund
lawsuit against the bank, the Times reported on Monday.
The shareholders, known as the RBoS Shareholders Action
Group, plan to sue RBS and its former chief executive Fred
Goodwin, as well as its former chairman, Tom McKillop, and the
former investment bank chief Johnny Cameron for misleading
investors at the time of a landmark 12 billion pound ($19.06
billion) rights issue in 2008.
The shareholders lost nine-tenths of their money after
buying shares in the ill-fated rights issue at an adjusted 20
pounds each, but the shares now trade at around 225 pounds each.
The shareholders claim they were misled by omissions in the
prospectus which concealed the frailty of the bank, which was
bailed out by the British government during the 2008 financial
crisis.
If the group secures about 12-15 million pounds to pay for
the cost of potential defeat, legal proceedings will begin in
the coming weeks, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar
with negotiations.
HSBC, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole
are among 91 institutional investors giving backing to
the shareholder group, with 20 more ready to sign up once the
group has the necessary cost cover in place, the Times said.