UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
LONDON Jan 24 Bonuses paid to senior executives at majority state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland will be far lower this year than last, British Treasury minister Danny Alexander said on Tuesday.
"We are certainly looking very hard at the remuneration proposals this year and I can assure him that bonuses will be far, far lower than they were last year," Alexander told parliament, referring to proposed bonuses for senior executives at RBS.
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
* Southside Bancshares Inc and Diboll State Bancshares Inc to merge