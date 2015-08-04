BRIEF-Bovis Homes shareholders vote to approve directors' remuneration report
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
LONDON Aug 4 The UK government's sale of shares in Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday was 2.4 times covered by potential investors, a person familiar with the matter said.
UK Financial Investments, the body that holds the government's RBS stake, sold 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) of RBS shares after the market closed on Monday at 330 pence per share. It sold 5 percent more shares than planned due to robust demand.
The source said about 40 percent of the investors who bought the shares were long only funds. ($1 = 0.6411 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)
RIYADH, May 2 HSBC-controlled Saudi British Bank (SABB) is in discussions with lenders over a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issue that could come as early as this month, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.