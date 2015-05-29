(In May 28 story, corrects surname to Forbes-Wilson in 7th
paragraph)
By Esha Vaish
May 28 The investors behind a handful of British
estate agents are looking to take their companies public,
encouraged by the strong performance of European property stocks
and an election that removed much of the uncertainty from the UK
housing market.
Purplebricks and easyProperty are seeking to harness demand
from funds with limited tools for tapping into a thriving
residential property market.
With equity markets strong and house prices still on the up,
these new kids on the block offer a less risky way into the UK's
5.75 trillion pound ($8.78 trillion) residential property market
than speculating on bricks and mortar, fund managers said.
Next year, about 1.30 million houses are expected to change
hands in the UK, up from 1.18 million last year, according to
property services company Jones Lang LaSalle.
The Conservative party's unexpectedly decisive victory in
the May 7 national election has added impetus to a market that
was already forecast to improve on the back of low mortgage
rates and economic growth.
The opposition Labour party, neck-and-neck with the
Conservatives in pre-election polls, had pledged measures which
could have cooled demand, including an annual tax on high-value
properties.
"Housing volumes should pick up quite materially from here
on, now that people have clarity on who's going to be governing
us for the next five years or so," said Jamie Forbes-Wilson, who
runs the AXA Framlington Blue Chip Equity fund.
Relative to some European markets, there are few listed
companies in Britain that provide investors with the kind of
exposure to housing offered by the likes of Germany's Deutsche
Annington and Deutsche Wohnen.
Looking to fill this gap are companies such as Hunters, the
UK's sixth-largest estate agent, and easyProperty, the online
letting agent co-founded by businessman Stelios Haji-Ioannou
which plans a share placement or IPO this year.
Spain offers a glimpse of the potential: shares of Merlin
Properties have risen 19 percent and Axia Real Estate
13.3 percent since each company listed last year to
Wednesday's close to snap up cheap assets after a six-year
property slump.
Asked whether he would put money into British IPOs, Patrick
Brophy, portfolio manager at Janus Global Real Estate Fund,
said: "Absolutely, we'd be interested."
'HIGH PROFILE, HIGH CREDIBILITY'
Purplebricks, backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, plans
its IPO in 2016 and has hired Canaccord Genuity as adviser. Like
other online estate agents, it aims to win customers by
providing services at a fraction of the cost on the high street.
"(An IPO) will give us a high profile and high credibility
across the UK," said non-executive director Paul Pindar, former
CEO of outsourcing group Capita Plc and owner of about 5
percent of Purplebricks.
With much lower overheads, online estate agents enjoy an
advantage over their high-street rivals, some investors said.
"The cyclical nature of the sector would point me more
towards the technology-type companies, rather than the
traditional brick-and-mortar ones," said Wilson. "You don't want
a big fixed-cost base when things go wrong."
Valuations also compare favourably: popular property
websites Rightmove Plc and Zoopla Property Group Plc
trade on EV to EBITDA multiples of 25 and 21
respectively - about double that of traditional estate agents.
Simon Hampton, head of real estate deals at PwC, said online
agencies could expect a similar advantage.
($1 = 0.6546 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)