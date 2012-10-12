LONDON Oct 12 UK refiners face a further
squeeze on their profitability if a raft of new
environmentally-friendly legislation is applied from 2013,
threatening more plant closures, an industry lobby group said.
The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) said the
impact of upcoming UK and European Union legislation associated
with carbon reduction and air quality will add substantially to
the industry's costs.
"The refining sector works on a very narrow differential
between cost of crude oil and the value of products produced,"
said Chris Hunt, director general of UKPIA.
In favourable conditions this is equivalent to about 1.65
pence per litre, which after energy and other operating costs
falls to 0.6 pence per litre, according to calculations by
consultants Wood Mackenzie and the UKPIA.
Hunt said legislative impacts could add a further 0.35 pence
per litre of costs, leaving a return on capital employed of
"close to zero".
The squeeze on the industry has already been highlighted by
the closure this summer of the Coryton refinery in Essex,
eastern England, after its owner Petroplus went bankrupt.
The UKPIA warned that the loss of further UK refining
capacity posed a serious risk to the UK's security of energy
supply.
"It could also jeopardise other industrial sectors dependent
upon feedstocks (such as naptha which supplies the petrochemical
industry) From refineries and make the UK highly dependent upon
imported fuels such as diesel and aviation kerosene," Hunt said.
European refineries have been enjoying strong margins
through the second and third quarters of this year, but the
industry is not convinced those margins will last, and not all
have been able to take full advantage of them.