LONDON, June 22 A Sudanese man who walked
through the Channel Tunnel last year in an extreme example of
the desperate measures some refugees are prepared to take to
reach Britain, pleaded guilty in a British court on Wednesday to
obstructing a railway.
Abdul Haroun, 40, who fled his home in the war-torn region
of Darfur, was arrested by British police on Aug. 4 as he exited
the tunnel after walking 50 km (30 miles) from France in near
total darkness as trains sped by.
He spent five months in jail until he was granted asylum on
Dec. 24 and released on bail the following month, but continued
to face a criminal charge under the obscure Malicious Damage Act
of 1861.
Haroun had previously pleaded not guilty but changed his
plea at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday.
Tunnel operator Eurotunnel and some politicians had called
for him to face the full force of the law to deter others from
following his example.
Refugee rights campaigners have said he should not be
prosecuted for the way he entered a country of sanctuary, but
rather should be free to rebuild his life in Britain.
