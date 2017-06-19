LONDON, June 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Eritrean
refugee Hermon gave birth to her daughter Ruftana in February,
her joy quickly turned into fear as she and her husband Yonathan
grappled with the overwhelming reality of raising their first
child while homeless in London.
Although Hermon and Yonathan were given refugee status in
2015, being unable to find work, they could not afford to rent
and shared a cramped one-bedroom flat with Hermon's sister and
her two children in south London.
As the family edged closer to breaking point, a caseworker
introduced 32-year-old Yonathan to Rachel Mantell, who lived in
nearby Brixton and offered them a spare room through Refugees at
Home, a charity she helps run that matches homeless refugees
with volunteer hosts across Britain.
Tough asylum procedures, limited job opportunities and a
shortage of homes in Britain have pushed thousands of refugees
and asylum seekers into homelessness, which can spiral into
labour abuses and sexual exploitation, charities say.
"If we didn't find Rachel, if we didn't meet her, we could
have ended up homeless and sleeping on the streets," said
30-year-old Hermon, who declined to give her full name fearing
reprisals against her family in Eritrea after the couple fled
the country in 2014 for political reasons.
"Thanks to them, we have a home. They are like family to us.
They support us with everything," Hermon said, sipping on a mug
of tea in the house that her family now shares with Mantell, her
husband Chris and toddler Joseph.
"WE SHOULDN'T NEED TO EXIST"
At least 250,000 people are estimated to be homeless across
England, housing charity Shelter said last December, because of
a lack of affordable homes, along with government funding cuts
and restrictions on welfare benefits.
The government set out long-term plans in February to tackle
England's chronic shortage of housing, largely blamed on
failures to ensure homebuilding is keeping pace with demand.
.
Mantell said her charity has offered spare rooms to migrants
sleeping rough in parks, on couches of friends or relatives, and
even on night buses, travelling from one end of the route to the
other.
"Letting people be somewhere safe ... is a really valuable
thing at that urgent time of their life," said Mantell, who has
hosted Yonathan, Hermon and Ruftana for nearly four months.
"But it is very sad and it actually makes me quite angry
that we (Refugees at Home) have to exist. We shouldn't need to
exist," she said.
While there is no data on how many refugees or asylum
seekers are hosted in British homes through various charities,
Refugees At Home said it has provided nearly 29,300 hosted
nights to hundreds of people since it started in October 2015.
DESTITUTION
London-based charity Housing Justice said people waiting for
asylum, or those appealing their rejected claims, were most at
risk of homelessness and destitution since they are not entitled
to regular welfare benefits nor are they allowed to work.
"These people have nowhere else to go, (there's) no
provision for them," said Jacob Quagliozzi, deputy director of
Housing Justice which runs night shelters for the homeless, and
also offers spare rooms to refugees in London.
"Sometimes destitute migrants can fall through the safety
net. They're vulnerable to sexual exploitation and trafficking,
and forced labour on the black market," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.
With just over 38,500 claims in 2016, Britain receives the
sixth most asylum applications in the European Union (EU),
compared to more than 700,000 in Germany, the EU country with
the highest number, statistics office Eurostat says.
The British Red Cross said it provided food parcels and
clothing to more than 14,000 homeless and destitute asylum
seekers in 2016 who relied on an asylum allowance of about 36
pounds ($46) a week.
"MOVE ON" PERIOD
Even if migrants are granted refugee status in Britain - and
given access to regular benefits and the right to work - they
must vacate their government-provided accommodation within 28
days.
This "move on" period has left many refugees falling through
the cracks, politicians and charities say, arguing the timeframe
is unrealistic given language barriers and the paperwork needed
to secure rental properties or employment.
In April, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on
Refugees, which consists of cross-party members of parliament,
urged the interior ministry to extend the period to 50 days.
But the Local Government Association (LGA), which represents
councils across the country, says the 28-day period is mostly an
issue in larger cities like London, where there is a housing
shortage, but not as problematic in smaller towns.
"For people who feel they need to move to cities, perhaps to
be with family or their communities, the availability of
affordable housing can become a real issue," said LGA's Simon
Blackburn, a lead member for asylum, migration and refugees.
He said some landlords exacerbate the problem by refusing to
rent to refugees, while others exploit their desperation to find
a home.
"There are also people who see it as an opportunity to
exploit refugees, who let properties that aren't really safe for
human occupation," Blackburn said in a phone interview.
For Eritrean refugees Yonathan and Hermon, who want to stay
in London to be with relatives, the pressure to find a home for
their growing infant looms large.
As Yonathan spends his days looking for work, Hermon waits
by the phone to see if they are eligible for a council house in
the northwestern city of Manchester, their second choice.
But if all else fails, the young couple have the Mantell
family in Brixton as a lifeline and can stay with them as long
as necessary.
"They're helping us even though we're not relatives. That's
generosity. I don't have enough words. It's important to have
people like them," Hermon said.
($1 = 0.7817 pounds)
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Astrid
Zweynert @azweynert. Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters that covers
humanitarian issues, conflicts, global land and property rights,
modern slavery and human trafficking, women's rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories)