* BoE's Haldane says Britain lacks mid-sized banks
* Lack of lending to SMEs key drag on economy
* Households, firms still have to repair balance sheets
(Adds details, background)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's banking industry
needs sweeping changes so that it can better support small and
medium-sized firms, and would benefit from more middle-sized
banks which would be natural lenders to the sector, a top Bank
of England official said on Thursday.
The lack of lending to smaller businesses was one of the
main drags on Britain's economy, Andrew Haldane, executive
director for financial stability at the BoE, said.
"It needs structural reconfiguration of the banking industry
to ensure that SMEs have the financing they need to be
tomorrow's growth," Haldane said in speech to a business
conference.
Haldane is a member of the central bank's newly established
Financial Policy Committee, in charge of macro-prudential
regulation, but is not a member of the Monetary Policy Committee
that decides on interest rates.
The government is trying to address the lack of lending to
smaller firms with a loan guarantee scheme, which the finance
minister George Osborne plans to present with his 2012 budget
next month.
Longer-term changes to Britain's banking landscape were
needed too, as its current shape did not suit customers as well
as it should, Haldane said.
"We have a small number of very large banks and a quite
large number of small banks and a missing middle," he said. "It
is the missing middle of medium-sized banks that would be the
natural lenders to you (small businesses)."
The government has set out on sweeping regulatory reforms of
the banking sector, requiring banks to ring-fence their retail
operations from riskier investment banking, as well as trying to
boost competition.
Haldane warned that neither businesses nor households had
dealt with the debt they piled up in the run-up to the financial
crisis.
"We are not yet remotely in a position where balance sheets
have been fully repaired," he said. Households and business were
therefore likely to keep saving and continue to act as a drag on
the economy, he added.
He also reiterated the central bank's growth and inflation
forecast, noting that falling inflation should help boost
consumption.
"Real incomes have been squeezed very significantly, more
significantly than at any time since the great depression," he
said.
The expected improvement in real income in the wake of
easing inflation was a key reason why the central bank predicted
a pick-up in spending and economic output over the next few
years.
