LONDON Feb 23 Britain's banking industry
needs structural changes to finance growth for small and
medium-sized firms, Bank of England executive director for
financial stability Andrew Haldane said on Thursday.
The lack of lending to smaller firms was one of the main
drags on Britain's economy, Haldane said in a speech at a
business conference, adding that the country lacked the
medium-sized banks needed to serve such firms properly.
While this was an acute problem, a long-term solution was
warranted, Haldane said. "It needs structural reconfiguration of
the banking industry to ensure that SMEs have the financing they
need to be tomorrow's growth."
Haldane is a member of the central bank's newly established
Financial Policy Committee, in charge for macro-prudential
regulation, but is not a member of the Monetary Policy Committee
that decides on interest rates.
The government is trying to address the lack of lending to
smaller firms with a loan guarantee scheme, which the finance
minister plans to present with his 2012 budget in March.
Haldane reiterated the central bank's growth and inflation
forecast, noting that falling inflation should ease the squeeze
on household incomes.
However, he also warned that neither businesses nor
households had dealt with the debt they piled up in the run-up
to the financial crisis.
"We are not yet remotely in a positon where balance sheets
have been fully repaired," he said. Households and business were
therefore likely to keep saving and continue to act as a drag on
the economy, he added.
