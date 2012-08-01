LONDON Aug 1 Britain has begun consulting on how to stop a failing insurer, payment system or clearing house from wreaking havoc in the wider market, mirroring similar international initiatives.

The UK has already introduced a mechanism for the orderly wind down of a bank in trouble to shield taxpayers from being forced to bail out a lender again.

UK financial services minister Mark Hoban said the consultation looks at non-banking parts of the financial system, such as insurers, investment firms, clearing houses and payments systems such as those provided by banks for credit and debit transfers.

It does not assume that a resolution regime such as the one for banks is required for all these other categories, the UK Treasury said in a statement.

"This consultation underlines the government's commitment to maintaining the UK's position as a pre-eminent global financial centre, while also ensuring that the financial services sector is able to provide essential services to the wider economy without posing a risk to financial stability," Hoban said.

The consultation will close Sept. 24.

Global insurance supervisors are thrashing out criteria for deciding which of the world's biggest insurers must undergo tighter supervision.

Central bankers published a draft blueprint on Tuesday to force clearing houses to show how they could be wound down in an orderly way or kept going if they got into trouble.

Britain's Treasury said it would work to "appropriately reflect" the international initiatives in the design of proposals being consulted on. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)