* UK says won't wait for EU rules as timing uncertain
* No decision yet on insurers
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain will give its regulators
new powers to wind down failing investment firms and clearing
houses to avoid wreaking havoc in the wider market, saying the
timing of similar European Union rules was too uncertain for it
to wait.
The UK already has powers to force a deposit-taking bank to
be wound down in an orderly way and without needing taxpayer
help.
The financial services minister Mark Hoban said on Wednesday
the government wants similar powers over parts of the
non-banking financial system.
Sectors being looked at include insurers, investment firms,
clearing houses and payments systems such as those provided by
banks for credit and debit transfers.
The government published a consultation paper ahead of
legislative proposals.
"This consultation underlines the government's commitment to
maintaining the UK's position as a pre-eminent global financial
centre, while also ensuring that the financial services sector
is able to provide essential services to the wider economy
without posing a risk to financial stability," Hoban said.
EU TOO SLOW
The EU is scrutinising a law for a resolution regime
covering investment firms and banks but the timing of its
adoption is uncertain. The UK government "intends to prepare to
legislate domestically on a more accelerated timetable".
There will also be a full resolution regime for UK
incorporated parent firms of systemic investment firms and
deposit-taking institutions.
Britain only has a special administration regime for
investment firms and the UK arm of U.S. broker MF Global was the
first firm to be subject to this regime.
The Treasury said it would shortly start a separate review
of obstacles to the timely return of client assets and money to
investors from a failed firm. Investigators into MF Global are
searching for $1.6 billion in missing customer funds.
The EU is due to propose a law giving supervisors powers to
wind down a failing clearing house, but Britain said it wants to
push ahead earlier and will legislate domestically first.
The UK law would allow the Bank of England to step in and
ensure continuity in critical clearing services.
Central bankers published a draft blueprint on Tuesday to
force clearing houses, such as LCH.Clearnet in London, to show
how they could be wound down in an orderly way or kept going if
they got into trouble.
LESS CLEAR CUT
Turning to insurers, the government said a failure in the
sector currently leads to a "run-off", whereby a firms stops
writing new business and existing policies mature over time.
The case for a specific resolution mechanism for insurers is
not clear cut but the current insolvency framework should be
reviewed, the consultation paper said.
Global insurance supervisors are thrashing out criteria for
deciding which of the world's biggest insurers must undergo
tighter supervision to avoid them getting into trouble in the
first place.
The government said it was also undecided on whether a
resolution regime was needed for other types of market
infrastructure such as exchanges and trading platforms, trade
repositories, payment systems or securities settlement systems.
The failure of even part of the payments system, as seen
recently at Royal Bank of Scotland, affects millions of
customers. The government suggests two approaches -
strengthening existing insolvency rules or a new resolution
framework - or possibly a mix of solutions.