LONDON, April 18 Britain's financial markets
regulator said on Tuesday it was vital to protect corporate
whistleblowers, after it launched a high-profile probe last week
into Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley's attempts to unmask
one inside his own bank.
"We take it very seriously", Andrew Bailey, Chief Executive
of the Financial Conduct Authority, told a news conference in
London.
Bailey declined to comment specifically on the Barclays
case, but said it was important that whatever is seen in the
outside world does not damage the support and protections
whistleblowers have.
