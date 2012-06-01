By Fiona Shaikh and Huw Jones
LONDON, June 1 Britain has filed a lawsuit
against the European Union in a last-ditch bid to thwart giving
new European financial regulators the power to ban short-selling
shares against London's will.
It is the second time in a year that Britain's
Conservative-led government has filed legal papers against the
EU - an extreme measure which experts say reflects growing alarm
among British lawmakers about the UK's declining say in EU
matters and loss of regulatory sovereignty.
Britain's finance ministry has lodged papers at the European
Court of Justice seeking legal clarity about powers that will
give the European Securities and Markets Authority the power to
ban or restrict short-selling across the 27-member bloc, a
government official said.
It argues that the new rules, due to take effect in
November, will give ESMA undue influence and is citing a
half-century old landmark case about the balance of
institutional powers within the first incarnation the European
Union.
A spokesman for the Luxembourg-based ECJ said no application
has been received from Britain yet.
The UK insists that it supports the EU's markets watchdog
and the short selling regulations. But it wants to establish
whether ESMA has the legal right to impose a short-selling ban
and avoid countries questioning such decisions by the regulator
during a crisis.
A spokesman for the EU Commission said it would assess the
grounds for the appeal.
"The Commission is very confident that the short-selling
regulation complies fully with the Treaty and Court of Justice
jurisprudence," he said.
"The regulation was adopted by Council and Parliament based
on sound legal advise. Of course the UK is fully in its right to
take action before the courts."
POWER STRUGGLE
Britain's former Labour government had signed up to the
rules creating ESMA and two other supervisory bodies in the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, and experts say the
latest move looks like an attempt by a "Eurosceptic"
Conservative-led government to claw back power.
"It reflects the shift of power away from the UK as a member
state to the EU authorities, that they don't have the same power
to influence behind the scenes as they used to have," said
Michael McKee, a specialist in financial services law at DLA
Piper.
"Now they are left using one of the more nuclear weapons."
Britain has often found itself at odds with its larger
European peers France and Germany over financial regulation
issues such as bank capital requirements and a financial
transaction tax, which it feels could harm the UK's status as a
world-leading financial centre.
Britain says its legal challenge is being supported by other
countries. But the Czech Republic, a past ally of the UK in EU
matters, said on Friday it had no plans to launch a similar
lawsuit.
"All these lawsuits demonstrate how hopelessly outside the
process Britain is. They are missing the magnitude of what's
going on," said Graham Bishop, an adviser to the EU on financial
regulation.
The UK is already asking the ECJ to rule on the validity of
a European Central Bank policy requiring clearing houses that
handle a large amount of euro-denominated financial instruments
to be based inside the euro zone. London sees this as a direct
attack on the business model of LCH.Clearnet.