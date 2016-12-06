LONDON Dec 6 A British clampdown on retail
trading platforms prompted warnings among industry players and
investors on Tuesday that some smaller firms may not be able to
sustain their business under the new stricter rules.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) placed limits on the
leverage which can be offered to individual investors betting on
currency and other asset prices, knocking more than a third off
the market values of larger players IG Group and CMC
Markets..
The FCA said that on average 82 percent of individual
clients lose money. Those losses tend to translate into quick
and easy gains for the firms and may fall if investors post
relatively higher deposits behind trades.
"Given the prices quoted, the costs of the business,
advertising bans in certain key countries, for some marginal
players this (change in regulation) will sound the death-knell,"
said David Woolcock, .
That in turn might also have a knock-on affect on bigger
players, some of whom provide technology to or take clients or
trades from smaller rivals.
"If people are more informed in plain language, and realise
that there are real dangers, it will deter some people. There is
going to be a hit there," Woolcock said.
Despite the market reaction, some welcomed the FCA's action,
with IG saying it might enhance the outcomes for clients.
A risk manager with another large broker told Reuters it was
not clear whether revenues would fall because clients would now
be trading for longer before losing their deposits.
Marco Baggioli, head of brokerage at Abu Dhabi-owned ADS
Securities, said that the FCA was protecting the industry,
unlike in some European jurisdictions and reducing the leverage
to 1:50 was "very healthy". Some retail customers are currently
being offered more than 1:200.
"Volumes will drop for a few months and then people will
come back and they will have more diversified portfolios,"
Baggioli said.
Dozens of small individual investors were effectively
bankrupted by losses last year when the Swiss National Bank
suddenly removed its longstanding ceiling on the franc,
prompting regulators to look at the market.
A number of traders allege they were not treated fairly by
brokers, while others have complained about their treatment by
some of the dozens of brokers registered in Cyprus.
Cypriot regulator CySEC announced its own clampdown on some
brokers' behaviour last week.
"It is the first volley in a closer look at the industry,"
said Jacob Ma-Weaver of hedge fund Cable Car Capital, which has
a short position in Plus500, whose shares fell by 28
percent on Tuesday.
