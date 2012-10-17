LONDON Oct 17 Global regulators should consider
forcing banks to hold a fixed amount of capital to cover assets
on their books because relying only on banks' own calculations
is not safe, Bank of England deputy governor Paul Tucker said on
Wednesday.
In a speech at the British Bankers' Associations annual
meeting, the front-runner in the race to be the next central
bank governor laid out the broad regulation agenda for the
banking system.
He questioned how banks are allowed to calculate their own
capital reserves by assessing how risky their assets are.
"Leaving banks completely free to choose risk-weights, using
internal models, is not safe," Tucker said.
"It effectively allows banks to determine their own
regulatory capital requirements, which hardly fits with
society's purpose in regulating banking in the first place."
He said the introduction of mandated floors on risk-weights
should be debated in the global Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision, meaning banks would have to hold a basic amount of
capital as a backstop whatever the level of riskiness.
He is the latest policymaker to cast doubt on the
effectiveness of new global bank rules known as Basel III, even
though they have yet to be introduced formally.
Basel III, written by the Basel Committee, rely heavily on
banks' internal models for calculating their own capital
buffers.
Tucker stressed that allowing banks to fail and exposing
bank debt holders to losses is a key element of the regulatory
changes.
Britain's plans to ringfence retail banking from riskier
investment operations were a central element to making banks
resolvable. "The proposals in the recent Liikanen Report on the
structure of EU banks are welcome in seeking to achieve the same
goal," he said.
Tucker also suggested that bank management should be more
exposed to the risks of bank failure by paying managers to a
"significant extent in subordinate debt".
Tucker also highlighted the importance of the Bank of
England's new macroprudential approach, which aims at spotting
and reducing system-wide risks.