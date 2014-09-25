LONDON, Sept 25 Britain took a first step on Thursday towards widening new laws that govern the setting of Libor, the global interest rate benchmark tainted by a manipulation scandal, to include a range of other financial reference rates, notably foreign exchange.

Britain's finance ministry said it had launched a consultation on extending the legislation to seven other major benchmarks, including the WM/Reuters 4pm London fix - the dominant global benchmark in the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency market.

U.S. and European regulators have handed down billions of dollars in fines to banks for the alleged rigging of Libor and are probing claims traders colluded and shared client order information to manipulate key FX rates.

London gold and silver fixings, the ICE Brent futures contract, and reference rates for the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) money market rates are among the other benchmarks included in the consultation.

The review will publish its final report in June next year.

Banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday that global regulators have decided to back a widening to five minutes of the 60-second window during which the daily currency reference rates are fixed.

Experts argue that the longer the period over which currency trades are aggregated, the less chance there is for a handful of traders to influence the final fixing price. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Jamie McGeever, editing by John Stonestreet)