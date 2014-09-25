(Recasts, adds detail and quote)
By Jamie McGeever and Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain plans to extend laws
criminalising the rigging of Libor interest rates to seven other
financial benchmarks by the end of this year, the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
The Treasury launched a consultation on widening the
legislation to a range of benchmarks including the WM/Reuters
4pm London fix - the dominant global benchmark in the $5.3
trillion-a-day currency market - and gold, oil and silver.
The consultation will run until October 23.
U.S. and European regulators have already handed down
billions of dollars in fines to banks for rigging London
Interbank Offered Rates (Libor) - the global interest rate
benchmark - and are probing claims traders colluded and shared
client order information to manipulate key currency rates.
"The integrity of the City (of London) matters to the
economy of Britain. Ensuring that the key rates that underpin
financial markets are robust, and that anyone who seeks to
manipulate them is subject to the full force of the law is
vital," said Andrea Leadsom, economic secretary to the Treasury,
in a statement.
A broader review of UK markets, being led by officials
including Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik and
Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Martin Wheatley,
could recommend further changes to benchmarks next June.
The European Union has criminalised the rigging of financial
market benchmarks after the Libor scandal. But these laws will
not take effect until 2016, while Britain has already introduced
criminal sanctions.
Thursday's announcement sets out other benchmarks along with
FX that will be brought under the new UK law, after a pledge
earlier this year by finance minister George Osborne to make
currency rigging a criminal offence.
Many of these benchmark-setting processes are already being
overhauled. The 117-year old method of setting the silver fix
ended in August, and at least 15 companies have expressed
interest in replacing the century-old London gold benchmark.
A major focus for regulators and market participants is
foreign exchange, notably the 60-second window around 4 o'clock
London time where benchmark rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day
market are set.
Banking sources told Reuters this week that regulators plan
to widen that window to five minutes.
Experts argue that the longer the period over which currency
trades are aggregated, the less chance there is for a handful of
traders to influence the final fixing price.
