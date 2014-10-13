LONDON Oct 14 Britain has launched a public
consultation on the list of firms it wants supervised by a new
consumer payments regulator, whose core objective is to inject
more competition into the sector.
The government said in a statement on Tuesday it was
consulting on whether Visa, Mastercard and the main
interbank systems such as Bacs, CHAPS, Faster Payments, Link and
the cheque clearing system should come under the new Payment
Systems Regulator from April next year.
"An open and transparent payments system is crucial to give
new players freedom to challenge the big banks without unfair
barriers, and encourage new, innovative ways for customers to
make payments," British junior finance minister Andrea Leadsom
said.
Over 90 percent of credit and charge card transactions and
all debit card transactions in Britain are made through Visa or
MasterCard.
The new regulator will have strong powers to ensure that
established payments systems offer access to new entrants on
fair terms. It can even order the owners of the more established
systems to break them up or sell them.
The government said that recent examples of innovation in
payments include the ability to pay in cheques digitally using a
mobile phone, and the introduction of a current account
switching service.
This week French bank Groupe BPCE is teaming up with social
network Twitter to allow its customers to transfer money via
tweets.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Keiron Henderson)