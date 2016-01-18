LONDON Jan 18 The British government's shift
toward a more accommodative stance when it comes to regulating
banks has left its financial watchdog between a rock and a hard
place, with a bit of cack-handedness compounding the discomfort.
The political heat on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
will be turned up on Wednesday when lawmakers probe why it
scrapped a review into culture at banks that have had to pay
billions in fines for ripping off customers and trying to rig
markets.
Specifically, parliament's Treasury Select Committee wants
to know whether and how the finance ministry was involved.
The committee has been a tough critic of the authority,
which is meant to be completely independent but is vulnerable to
influence from the government which chooses its chief executive.
Former regulators, lawyers and board members of financial
firms believe the FCA has fallen foul of a broader shift in
regulatory mood that has also taken place in the United States
and elsewhere in Europe.
More than seven years on from the crash of Lehman Brothers,
the feeling is that the job of making the financial system more
resilient has been accomplished, they say, and policymakers
should now focus on lifting economic growth, with lending from
banks at the core of that goal.
"I think the FCA has got a far more complex agenda to manage
now, and inevitably that leads to some friction between
policymaking and the practical implications," said Etay Katz, a
financial lawyer at Allen & Overy.
British finance minister George Osborne called for a "new
settlement" with banks last June, signalling he wanted to see an
end to the banker bashing that has become a national pastime
since the 2007-09 financial crisis forced British taxpayers to
bail out several lenders.
A month later Osborne ousted Martin Wheatley, the hardline
CEO of the FCA who had promised lenders he would "shoot first
and ask questions later".
The finance minister has also scaled back a balance sheet
levy on big lenders after HSBC said it would review
whether to keep its head office in London, and ditched a
draconian element of a new regime for making senior bankers
accountable for their actions.
Osborne has denied he had a hand in ditching the culture
review, but his other actions add up to a significant change in
the substance and tone of regulating a sector that remains one
of Britain's biggest tax generators and a key to its "soft"
power in the world.
A board member of an insurance company likened the cyclical
nature of banking regulation to the way drivers react to a car
accident on a motorway -- they slow down for a few miles and
then return to normal cruising speed.
"The FCA is caught in a turn in the regulatory cycle and
these turning points are messy," said David Green, a former UK
regulator and now a consultant on regulatory issues.
"The regulator is always in the wrong place because when the
political mood changes, the legislative framework hasn't and the
regulator cannot help but be out of sync," Green said.
Meanwhile, the general public still expects the FCA to play
tough cop, especially when scandals at banks seem to never end.
COMMUNICATION
Osborne is due to select a new CEO for the FCA soon, after
acting chief Tracey McDermott said she did not want the top job.
McDermott was the one who decided not to pursue a broad
review of banking culture that had been part of the watchdog's
2015 business plan, saying that dealing with banks individually
was a better approach.
Andrew Tyrie, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, has
described her decision as "curious" and wants a fuller
explanation of how it was reached and whether other bodies, like
the finance ministry or the Bank of England, had a say.
No matter how the decision was made, critics agree it was
not communicated well and showed a failure to learn from a prior
incident in the insurance sector.
The FCA only confirmed the culture review move in December
after it was reported by a newspaper.
"It was badly handled. Communication is quite important, and
this does not make filling the CEO job any easier," a former UK
regulator said on condition of anonymity.
The FCA had come under criticism before for giving market
sensitive details to a journalist rather than making a public
announcement. The article about an insurance sector review
triggered wild swings in share prices of insurance companies.
On Wednesday, McDermott will expand on her reasons why the
review was ditched and detail how the watchdog is tackling bank
culture in other ways, a person familiar with the FCA said.
Critics say the FCA could learn a lesson from Britain's
other new post-crisis watchdog, the Bank of England's Prudential
Regulation Authority, which ensures that banks hold enough
capital to stay financially sound.
"The PRA, which has had a softer, more collaborative
approach with banks, seems to have managed transition in the
regulatory cycle better than the FCA," the insurance sector
board member said.
"Osborne engineered the change in the regulatory cycle but
the FCA faces the flak as that is where the buck stops."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)