* UK company watchdog to focus on boards, proxy advisers
* Watchdog says target on women directors to be hit in 2015
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Jan 15 Britain's corporate governance
policeman will study whether boards are doing all they can to
improve business standards and if investors get the best advice
on voting at annual meetings.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is acting after its
2014 review of how companies upheld the regulator's corporate
governance code for boards, as well as the stewardship code for
asset managers and other investors, still found failings.
Boards must think hard about how they can better assess
whether the culture of their companies is the same as they
espouse, especially when the firm is under pressure, FRC
Chairman Win Bischoff said in a statement on Thursday.
There are also "increasing levels of concern" at companies
and investors about the role of proxy advisers, which guide
asset managers and shareholders on voting at company meetings.
"It is essential that their advice takes full account of
company circumstances and explanations, and it is based on the
same level of engagement as is expected of their clients," the
FRC said.
Some proxy advisers take a "box ticking" approach. "Asset
managers and owners are charged with accepting advice and voting
without proper consideration," the FRC added.
Regulators want closer shareholder involvement to keep
company boards on their toes.
"During 2015 the FRC will assess how effective boards are at
establishing company culture and practices, and embedding good
corporate behaviour, and will consider whether there is a need
for promoting best practice," Bischoff added.
Proxy advisers are under regulatory scrutiny elsewhere.
A draft European Union law being approved would force proxy
advisers to disclose certain information about how they prepared
their guidance, and U.S. regulators have also taken action.
Full compliance by Britain's top 350 listed companies with
FRC codes now stands at 61 percent, up 4 percentage points on
2013.
Areas of non-compliance include combining the roles of CEO
and chairman, whereas the code recommends splitting them.
The codes also recommend that over half of a board should
comprise independent non-executives, a target not met by some
companies.
The FRC said Britain was on course to reach this year a
target set out by a government-backed report calling for women
to account for a quarter of directors at the country's top 100
blue-chip companies, up from 23 percent in 2014.
The number of female executive directors has also begun
rising after a slow down.
(Editing by Mark Potter)