LONDON Dec 4 A senior executive at Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is preparing to step down only
days before a report next week expected to be critical of the
regulator's handling of an insurance industry inquiry, Sky News
reported on Thursday.
The planned departure of Clive Adamson, the FCA's director
of supervision, could be announced shortly but is not linked to
the report into how the FCA disclosed plans to review the
insurance industry, Sky News said, quoting a friend of Adamson.
A story by a newspaper briefed by the FCA sent share prices
of some of Britain's biggest insurers tumbling in March on fears
of a regulatory clampdown, sparking fury in their boardrooms. It
took the FCA more than six hours to issue a clarifying statement
about the terms of its review.
The FCA declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Goodman)