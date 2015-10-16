(Adds reaction from Adoboli, solicitor)
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority said it had formally banned Kweku Aboboli, the former
UBS trader who was jailed for seven years in 2012 for
fraud, from working in the financial services industry.
"Mr Adoboli abused his position as a senior trader of UBS AG
causing UBS AG losses amounting to $2.25 billion," the FCA said
in a statement on Friday.
The losses stemmed from unauthorised trading losses. UBS was
fined 29.7 million pounds ($45.88 million ) for systems and
control failures.
Adoboli, who was released from prison earlier this year,
said the ban marked the closing of a difficult chapter for him.
"I fully recognise the reasons for my prohibition and thank
the FCA for their restraint. My hope now is to move forward in a
positive way to help others learn from the mistakes I've made,"
Adoboli said in a statement.
Adoboli's solicitor, Sara George of law firm Stephenson
Harwood, said Adoboli wished to repay his debt to society by
using his own experience to explain how risk management controls
might be circumvented.
($1 = 0.6473 pounds)
