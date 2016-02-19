LONDON Feb 19 British financial advisory firms
are not consistent enough when assessing whether products and
advice are suitable for their clients, the Financial Conduct
Authority said on Friday.
While the 13 firms assessed in the regulator's thematic
review on the topic had demonstrated some good practice when
undertaking due diligence, greater consistency was needed and
there was room for improvement, it said in a statement.
Three were told to make improvements in their research and
due diligence process, while a fourth was told to conduct a
review of its past business.
