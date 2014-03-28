LONDON, March 28 Britain's financial regulators
will examine whether computer systems used by the country's
leading banks are fit for purpose after a string of glitches
that angered millions of customers.
The Financial Conduct Authority, the Bank of England and its
Prudential Regulation Authority will launch the review to be
concluded by early 2015, an FCA spokesman said.
"To access and manage our money we depend on the banks' IT
systems to be reliable. But IT outages continue, interrupting
key banking services," Clive Adamson, FCA director of
supervision, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, Chris Vellacott)