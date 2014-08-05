LONDON Aug 5 Britain's banks should not actively market hybrid debt known as contingent convertible bonds or CoCos to the mass market from October 1, the UK Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

Banks are under pressure from regulators to issue CoCo bonds to bolster their capital cushions.

"In a low interest rate environment many investors might be tempted by CoCos offering high headline returns," Christopher Woolard, FCA director of policy said in a statement.

"However, they are complex and can be highly risky, and the FCA has used its new powers to ensure that CoCos are not inappropriately made available to the mass retail market while still allowing access for experienced investors."

The FCA said the curb will last a year, during which it will discuss appropriate marketing terms with issuers.

