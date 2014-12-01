(Adds industry, government, lawyer, consumer reaction)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 1 Britain's financial regulator has
imposed stricter rules on companies that help people to find a
loan, saying some credit brokers were treating customers in a
"blatantly unfair" way and causing serious harm.
In its first move to impose rules without public
consultation, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that
credit brokers will be banned from charging fees and requesting
customers' payment details unless the brokers provide clear
information in advance.
Credit brokers are a gateway to payday lenders, a sector the
FCA has already cracked down on by introducing a cap on interest
rates from January, when the tougher rules on credit brokers
also come in.
The new rules require that brokers first make clear to
customers with whom they are dealing, the size of the fee and
how that fee will be payable. A broker must include its legal
name, not only a trading name, in all advertising and state
prominently that it is a broker and not the actual lender.
Customers will also have a 14-day right of cancellation for
contracts made online.
"That we have had to take these measures does not paint this
market in a particularly good light," FCA Chief Executive Martin
Wheatley said in a statement.
"I hope that other firms will take note that where we see
evidence of customers being treated in a blatantly unfair way,
we will move quickly to protect consumers from further harm."
John Lamidey, a policy advisor for the Consumer Credit Trade
Association, an industry body, said the CCTA agreed that brokers
should not charge fees unless customers know what they are for.
"The regulator ... has the ability and power to move a lot
quicker than we can and can enforce the rules," Lamidey said.
UK consumer watchdog Which? welcomed the FCA's new rules and
called on it to stamp out unfair practices elsewhere in the
credit market to stop people being drawn into unmanageable debt.
Andrea Leadsom, a junior UK finance minister, welcomed the
action taken by the FCA to clamp down on "appalling practice".
But introducing rules without public consultation is a
significant shift in approach and only time will tell if the FCA
will be challenged, said Michael Ruck, a financial services
lawyer at Pinsent Masons.
The FCA said seven brokers had so far been stopped from
taking on new business and three further cases had been referred
for enforcement action.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Goodman and Pravin
Char)