LONDON Oct 26 Payday lender Dollar Financial will pay 15.4 million pounds ($23.6 million) in refunds to more than 147,000 customers affected by firm's loan affordability checks, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.

The FCA ordered a review of Dollar's lending decisions in July 2014 to see whether customers were being treated fairly and were only lent sums they could afford to repay.

"The review revealed that many customers were lent more than they could afford to repay. The firm has since agreed to make a number of changes to its lending criteria in order to meet the FCA's requirements for high cost short term lenders," the watchdog said in a statement.

Dollar Financial trades as The Money Shop, Payday UK, Payday Express and Ladder Loans. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)