LONDON Oct 26 Payday lender Dollar Financial
will pay 15.4 million pounds ($23.6 million) in refunds to more
than 147,000 customers affected by firm's loan affordability
checks, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.
The FCA ordered a review of Dollar's lending decisions in
July 2014 to see whether customers were being treated fairly and
were only lent sums they could afford to repay.
"The review revealed that many customers were lent more than
they could afford to repay. The firm has since agreed to make a
number of changes to its lending criteria in order to meet the
FCA's requirements for high cost short term lenders," the
watchdog said in a statement.
Dollar Financial trades as The Money Shop, Payday UK, Payday
Express and Ladder Loans.
