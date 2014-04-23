LONDON, April 23 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday it has hired David Saunders
and Gunner Burkhart to advise it on competition and investment
banking issues.
Saunders is a past chief executive of Britain's Competition
Commission, the anti-trust watchdog that was replaced this month
by the new Competition and Markets Authority.
The FCA has said it wants to use its own competition powers
to help correct poor conduct and lack of choice in financial
services.
Saunders will work in the FCA's competition department and
the new Payment Services Regulator.
Burkhart is a former managing director at Nomura
International and will advise on wholesale and market issues.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Joshua Franklin)