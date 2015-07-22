LONDON, July 22 The long delayed report into the
failure of HBOS bank during the financial crisis will come out
as "soon as practicable", Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) said on Wednesday.
HBOS, Britain's biggest mortgage lender, had to be rescued
at the height of the financial crisis in 2008 with a
government-engineered takeover by rival Lloyds, which
subsequently needed a 20 billion pound ($31 billion) bailout to
survive.
The report was due to be published at the end of 2014.
Regulators have repeatedly said the delay was due to
so-called Maxwellisation, which refers to the process whereby
people criticised in the review have a right of reply before
publication.
Brian Pomeroy, a non-executive director at the watchdog,
said because of the uncertainty of Maxwellisation, he could not
give a precise publication date at this point in time.
"We have a team of people working very hard on this,"
Pomeroy told the FCA's annual meeting. "We are committed to get
this report out and published as soon as practicable."
($1 = 0.6404 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)