BRIEF-Stendorren Fastigheter enters LOI regarding acquistion of property
* STENDÖRREN FASTIGHETER ENTERS LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY STOCKHOLM BÅGLAMPAN 25
LONDON, March 12 Britain's financial regulator has appointed Julia Hoggett to head supervision of investment banks, drawing on her experience as a managing director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Hoggett is currently managing director for debt capital markets products at Bank of America and will start her new job in early May, reporting to Will Amos, the FCA's director of wholesale banking and investment management.
"She has a huge amount of industry experience, with an excellent understanding of financial institutions and specific investment banking experience," Financial Conduct Authority director of supervision, Clive Adamson, said in a statement.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Ratings of Indonesia-based PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA), PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) and BCA's subsidiary PT BCA Finance (BCAF). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of BCA, Danamon and PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin). The rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end