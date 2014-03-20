* FCA says trader sought to sell 1.2 bln stg holding at
inflated price
* Traders called Bank of England to report unusual activity
* Central bank was buying as part of economic stimulus
programme
(Adds Bank of England, Credit Suisse reaction, more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 20 Britain's financial watchdog
has fined former Credit Suisse bond trader Mark
Stevenson 662,700 pounds ($1.1 million) in its first enforcement
action for manipulating the 7.2 trillion pound UK government
bond market.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had also
banned Stevenson from the industry for ramping up the price of a
bond in the hope of creaming off a bigger profit during a Bank
of England bond-buying operation on Oct. 10.
The FCA said that Stevenson, who has nearly 30 years'
trading experience, intended to sell his 1.2 billion pound
holding to the Bank of England for an artificially high price.
The central bank's bond-buying programme, known as
quantative easing (QE), involved the Bank purchasing UK
government bonds, known as gilts, to stimulate markets and boost
the economy.
A statement from the FCA said that on the day in question
Stevenson had told a broker that it was easy to profit from QE
trading. "We've been loading up with QE trades for months,"
Stevenson was said to have told the broker, going on to describe
QE trades as "cake". The FCA did not name the broker.
As the bond's price rose on Oct. 10 because of Stevenson's
bidding, traders began calling the Bank of England to ask why a
gilt that normally traded thinly was behaving in that way.
"His unusual trading was reported within 40 minutes and the
Bank decided not to buy that gilt as part of QE," the FCA said.
The Bank of England, which has itself become embroiled in
allegations that banks manipulated the foreign exchange market,
said it was pleased the matter has been resolved.
"The Bank condemns all forms of market manipulation. This
process demonstrates the benefits of the Bank working in close
co-operation with the FCA," a Bank of England spokesman said.
The incident was the only time that the central bank
completely cancelled purchases of a gilt in a QE buyback.
'NO REGARD FOR CONSEQUENCES'
"Stevenson's abuse took advantage of a policy designed to
boost the economy, with no regard for the potential consequences
for other market participants and, ultimately, for UK
taxpayers," said Tracey McDermott, the FCA's director of
enforcement.
Stevenson told the FCA he had traded the bond on Oct. 10 in
an open and transparent manner and continued to purchase it
until it reached what he believed was its fair value.
As a bond trader with significant market experience,
Stevenson was able to trade with a large degree of autonomy,
designing and implementing his own strategies, the FCA said.
The watchdog said there is no evidence of collusion with
traders in other banks in a gilt market that had turnover of 7.3
trillion pounds in 2011. There are about 1.3 trillion pounds of
gilts in issue.
Neither Credit Suisse Securities Europe nor any other
individuals employed by the bank were subject to criticism, the
watchdog added.
Credit Suisse said it cooperated fully with the
investigations and agrees with the FCA decision to sanction
Stevenson, adding that it was pleased that neither the bank nor
any other staff member had been found at fault.
The gilt Stevenson manipulated was UKT (United Kingdom
Treasury) 8.75 percent 2017. The bond was issued in
1992, paying 8.75 percent interest until its expiry in 2017.
Stevenson agreed to settle the FCA's investigation early to
qualify for a 30 percent discount on a potential fine of nearly
1 million pounds.
The FCA is under pressure from lawmakers to crack down on
market abuses and bring individuals to book after banks have
been fined nearly $6 billion for rigging the widely used Libor
interest rate benchmark.
Michael Ruck, a financial services enforcement lawyer at
Pinsent Masons, said that companies and their employees can
expect more crackdowns by the FCA as individuals become
increasingly willing to blow the whistle on misconduct.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Clare
Hutchison and David Goodman)