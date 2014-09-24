* FCA to supervise funds from 'cradle to grave'

* Predecessor had largely focused on firms behind the funds

* Aims to identify risky funds before investors lose out

By Simon Jessop and Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's financial regulator said it was changing how it supervises the investment sector as part of a wider push to stop customers being ripped off when they save for their old age.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would assess funds from the moment they are authorised to be sold in Britain through to their eventual closure, its director of wholesale banking and investment management, William Amos, told a conference in London.

"The new team will be responsible for regulated funds from their point of entry into the UK market, at that authorisation stage, and then the monitoring and supervision of them all the way through to fund termination or closure," he said.

The FCA's predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, had largely focused on asset managers rather than the performance of individual funds before it was scrapped last year.

The new team, called the Fund Authorisation and Supervision Team, is made up of 15 staff, and contains some new recruits including its chief, Andrew Coulson, who was hired from the Irish regulator. The team has been operational since the summer.

Amos said the aim was to avoid a repeat of mis-selling scandals such as with Arch Cru, where more than 20,000 retail investors were affected. Many of the victims in that case lost up to 40 percent of their initial investment even after compensation was paid.

"Our aim is to identify, at the earliest possible stage, where risks in certain funds exist and take preventative action to try and manage these risks, and then make sure we minimise the detriment of actual or potential loss to investors," he told the Investment Week Fund Management Summit 2014.

More direct supervision of the funds would give investors increased confidence in funds domiciled in Britain, he said.

The new approach may fuel more accusations that the regulator is moving deeper into de-facto product approval and make asset managers think twice before launching a new offering.

"We can't, of course, guarantee that our new approach will prevent any future fund collapse, but we will continue to work with operators in the centre to ensure that, as agents, they're acting in the best interests of the investor and focusing on protecting the investors' money," Amos said.

The FCA is already looking at how investment funds pass on trading fees to customers and on how transparent the funds are on fees generally.

In May the watchdog said mutual funds should use a common method when explaining their fee structures to make it easier for investors to understand and compare. (Editing by Keith Weir)