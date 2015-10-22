LONDON Oct 22 Bank regulators need to break out
of a loop where rules are tightened up after a crisis and
relaxed too much when times are good, the boss of Britain's
financial watchdog said on Thursday.
Tracey McDermott, acting chief executive of the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), said the finance industry was starting
to see some light at the end of the tunnel after facing a wave
of new regulations since the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"I do not think I will get much argument in this room when I
say that the intensity and volume of regulatory activity over
recent years is not sustainable," she said in a speech to a
banking industry dinner in the City of London.
Her comments provide more evidence that a crackdown on the
banking industry after the crisis is coming to an end.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne has already
promised a "new settlement" with banks and last week scrapped
plans to treat senior bankers as "guilty until proven innocent"
in terms of employee misconduct and regulatory breaches.
But McDermott highlighted the pitfalls of going too soft on
the industry.
"The danger is that a sensible and intelligent desire to
reduce unnecessary regulation leads the pendulum to swing too
far in the other direction."
She said the challenge was to develop a sustainable approach
to regulation.
"We become caught in a loop where we regulate, de-regulate,
repeat on an infinite cycle," she said. "And if we do that, if
we take too big a step back when things are going well then
history suggests we will fail to anticipate and prevent the
problems of the future."
McDermott, whose hardline predecessor Martin Wheatley was
ousted by Osborne, cautioned about too much push back.
"To be effective as a policymaker we need therefore to be
prepared to review our work. To look at rules which are not
working and be prepared to change them."
She said regulators must pay attention to past mistakes,
especially as memories of the crisis fade. They must also still
be ready to take unpopular decisions even when the economy is
picking up.
"History is again instructive. Regulators have too often
allowed issues to grow in size and importance when rapid action
may, although unpopular, have prevented much larger problems."
A sustainable approach to regulation, which breaks the
regulate, de-regulate, repeat cycle is critical to that, she
said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)