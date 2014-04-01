LONDON, April 1 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday he was "profoundly concerned" about the
way news of a review of Britain's insurance sector caused the
share price of insurance firms to fall sharply last week.
In a letter to the chairman of Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority, Osborne said the regulator's inquiry into the leak
had to be "completely independent" of its top management.
"The starting point must be that the FCA holds itself to at
least as high standards as it would expect of a listed company
handling highly market-sensitive information," Osborne said in
the letter which was published on the Treasury's website.
(Writing by William Schomberg)