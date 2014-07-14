July 15 Britain's financial watchdog will say on
Tuesday morning that it plans to impose a lower-than-expected
cap on the cost of payday loans, Sky News reported, citing
sources.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is expected to
restrict the total cost of credit charged by payday lenders to
"significantly less" than 30 pounds for each 100 pounds lent to
customers, Sky News said on its website. (bit.ly/1mbuaYI)
It said the regulator's figure would comprise the overall
cost of credit, including the headline interest rate levied by
payday lenders, as well as fees and other charges.
The FCA, which declined to comment to Reuters regarding the
report, said in March that it would consider capping the total
cost of credit for all payday lenders from early next year, a
step forced onto it by the government.
The watchdog had initially resisted moves to cap interest
rates, saying it could drive customers into the arms of loan
sharks.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)