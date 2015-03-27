By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 Britain's financial regulator
broke its own rules by failing to keep markets orderly when it
mishandled the announcement of a review into life insurance
policies, lawmakers said on Friday.
In a scathing 89-page report, the lawmakers said the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should report back in six
months on how it has put its house in order.
Panicking investors dumped shares in Aviva, Legal &
General and Prudential in March last year after
the FCA's head of supervision, Clive Adamson, was quoted in a
newspaper as saying the regulator would investigate whether
people locked into pension plans were being treated unfairly.
The report from parliament's Treasury Select Committee said
it had been a "major self-inflicted distraction" from the
watchdog's core purpose of making markets work well.
"By effectively breaching its own listing rules, the FCA
itself created a false market in life insurance shares,"
committee chairman Andrew Tyrie said.
"Had a regulated firm behaved as the FCA did last March, the
FCA is likely to have imposed a considerable fine," Tyrie added.
The report stopped short of calling for resignations and
instead set out several steps the watchdog should take over the
next six months and report back.
The FCA said it was determined to learn the lessons and
ensure this would never happen again, and would study the
committee's recommendations.
The FCA's executive committee headed by CEO Martin Wheatley
should examine communications methods and "poor working
relationships" between divisions, the report said. The board,
headed by Chairman John Griffith-Jones, should commission an
external review of its own effectiveness.
The FCA and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA) should each produce a map setting out the
responsibilities of senior officials in the same way the
regulators are asking banks to, the report said.
The watchdog should stop briefing select journalists on
forthcoming announcements unless it publishes the news at the
same time any stories appear in the media, the report added.
The FCA should also train its staff on how to handle
price-sensitive information.
"The evidence from this episode suggests that problems may
still exist at the FCA. It is not yet clear to the committee
that the FCA has fully grasped this," Tyrie said.
The report echoes an independent inquiry published in
December that led to Wheatley and other senior FCA officials
losing their bonus.
(Editing by Mark Potter)