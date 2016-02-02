(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 2 Britain's financial regulator
warned spread betting firms on Tuesday to comply with its rules
after a survey found poor practices that risk leaving customers
unfairly treated.
The Financial Conduct Authority published on Tuesday a "Dear
CEO" letter sent to firms selling so-called "contracts for
difference" (CFDs) such as spread bets and "rolling spot" forex.
The complex, derivative type products allow customers to bet
on price moves of an instrument without having to own it. CFDs
became popular in Britain as a way of avoiding the stamp duty
paid on share transactions.
Such letters from the FCA are often a last chance before
enforcement action is taken.
The FCA said it reviewed procedures for taking on new
clients who are not given advice when buying CFDs.
The results were poor and showed a high risk that "CFD
providers industry-wide" are not meeting requirements and could
be failing to do enough to prevent financial crime, FCA director
of supervision, Megan Butler, said in the letter.
CFDs can put customers at risk of losing more than their
original investment, and firms must assess whether the products
are suitable for the client, she said.
The watchdog uncovered a range of approaches to determining
if a CFD is appropriate for a particular client, and most of
them were not in line with the rules, the FCA said.
Anti-money laundering controls were also insufficient in
some cases.
Instead of assessing if a CFD was appropriate, firms were
asking customers to tick a box to confirm they understood the
risks.
"These findings also suggest that firms may not be acting in
the best interests of their clients and treating them fairly,"
Butler said in her letter, which includes a copy of the rules
the firms must comply with.
"We also saw evidence of poorly worded risk warnings that
did not set out the nature and risks of CFD products in a manner
that was clear, fair and not misleading," she added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn and David
Evans)