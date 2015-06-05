BRIEF-PJT Partners Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $121 million
* PJT Partners Inc - qtrly net income per share of class A common $0.07
LONDON, June 5 Mark Steward, the top enforcer at Hong Kong's markets regulator, will leave in September to take up a similar role at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the two regulatory agencies said in statements on Friday.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark POtter)
* Said on Friday that Giovan Battista Mazzucchelli resigns as CEO of Cattolica Assicurazioni