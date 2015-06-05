(Adds details, background)
By Huw Jones and Michelle Price
LONDON/HONG KONG, June 5 Britain's markets
watchdog has appointed the Hong Kong Securities and Futures
Commission's Mark Steward as its top enforcer, it said on
Friday.
Steward has clocked up several high profile victories as
head of enforcement at the Hong Kong watchdog, including the
first criminal prosecution for insider trading in 2009, and the
first forced liquidation of a listed company for fraud in
February.
On his move to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA),
he will lead efforts to toughen enforcement. Since the 2007-09
financial crisis, British regulators have been shaking off a
"light touch" reputation by pursuing "credible deterrence" with
tougher actions.
The results have been mixed as scandals continued with banks
fined for trying to rig benchmark interest rates.
On Friday the FCA levied a record 117 million pound fine on
Lloyds bank as it seeks to draw a line under a string
of mis-selling scandals stretching back more than two decades.
Lloyds was fined for failing to handle properly customer
complaints about mis-sold loan insurance, the largest fine
imposed by the FCA in the country's most expensive consumer
scandal.
Steward, prior to joining the Hong Kong's Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC), held a similar position at the
Australian Securities and Investment Commission.
His contract at the SFC expires in September.
HK REGULATOR UNDER FIRE
Britain's FCA also announced that Barbara Frohn will be its
new director of risk and compliance oversight.
"These are two vital roles within the UK regulatory system
and it says a lot about the FCA that we have been able to
attract such high calibre candidates to fill them," FCA Chief
Executive Martin Wheatley said in a statement.
The FCA's top enforcer post became vacant after Tracey
McDermott moved into a supervisory role, broadening her
experience at the watchdog. She is seen as a leading candidate
to replace CEO Martin Wheatley when he moves on from overseeing
Europe's biggest market at a time of huge regulatory change.
Steward, an Australian, will report to Wheatley, his
previous boss at the SFC.
The Hong Kong regulator has come under fire in recent weeks
amid fears the Hong Kong stock market is falling prey to
manipulators following a series of strange price movements,
including dramatic plunges in the shares of Chinese firms
Hanergy Thin Film and Goldin Financial.
Steward's aggressive style earned him a fearsome reputation
during the early years of his tenure, particularly in 2009 when
he strong-armed bank executives into repaying investors most of
the money they'd put into structured products linked to Lehman
Brothers.
But waning confidence in the SFC's capability more recently
may cast a shadow over his legacy, said regulatory experts.
Market insiders said there were no obvious Hong Kong-based
candidate to replace Steward, and that the regulator would
likely have to look abroad, possibly again to Australia's ASIC,
for a suitable successor.
