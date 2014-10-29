(Adds detail, company reaction)

By Huw Jones

LONDON Oct 29 Britain's financial watchdog has fined Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) 4.1 million pounds ($6.6 million) for failing to deal properly with thousands of customers who fell behind on their home loan payments.

The penalty is the biggest fine for a building society and Britain's second-largest mortgage mutual is also paying 8.4 million pounds in redress to nearly 34,000 customers.

The failures led to significant delays and costs for customers in determining the most appropriate payment solutions, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.

Rather than seeking overall solutions, call handlers frequently sought one-off payments from customers, the FCA said.

"By allowing cases to drift without agreement, YBS's actions meant that customers in vulnerable circumstances risked falling into further financial difficulty," said Tracey McDermott, the FCA's director of enforcement.

Poorly trained staff handling customer calls between October 2011 and July 2012 failed to identify problems quickly, the FCA discovered during a visit.

The building society said in a statement that the FCA recognises that it did not seek to gain financially from its actions and that the failures resulted from giving customers more time to get themselves out of financial difficulties.

This led to delays in agreement of repayment arrangements and additional fees and interest for some customers.

YBS said that to avoid uncertainty it decided to give a full refund of all arrears administration fees charged since January 2009, plus interest on those fees, even for customers that had been charged correctly.

"I hope the refunds we have voluntarily given to customers and the changes we have made demonstrate how seriously we have taken this issue and our commitment to put things right," Chief Executive Chris Pilling said.

The company, which has assets totalling 36 billion pounds and employs 4,500 staff and has 3.4 million customers, agreed to settle the enforcement case at an early stage to avoid a 6 million pound fine. (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Editing by David Goodman)